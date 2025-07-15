Family, friends say goodbye to River North mass shooting victim Taylor Walker

Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to Taylor Walker Tuesday after she was killed in a mass shooting outside a River North nightclub.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to Taylor Walker Tuesday.

She was one of the four people who died during a mass shooting outside a River North nightclub.

The family of a River North shooting victim gathered at church Tuesday to say goodbye.

Taylor Walker was one of four people killed on July 2 in drive by shooting on West Chicago Avenue.

The 26-year old hairstylist is being remembered for her loving spirit and kind nature.

St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church on South Halsted was awash with pink as a tribute to Taylor Walker.

Pink was the favorite color of the young Chicago woman who perished when a gunman opened fire. Three others also died.

Friends said she had gone to the Artis Restaurant and Lounge on West Chicago Avenue for the album release party for her good friend, Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz.

Relatives said she is the second child her mother has lost to gun violence.

"First of all, she was beautiful," Stacy Brinson, Taylor Walker's aunt, said. "She was intelligent. Smart, funny, you know, big sister, backbone to her mother

"Taylor was a very loved individual and very outgoing, very ambitious and very well-liked, and so this is a very sad day for everyone, especially the city of Chicago," Lisa Betts-Diggs, Taylor Walker's elementary school teacher, said. "The violence has to stop somewhere."

Mello Buckzz made a statement about her friends' passing, saying in a social media post that her heart is heavy for those lost, those wounded and those whose spirit has been broken.

