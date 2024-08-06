Boy, 12, wounded in Bronzeville shooting, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting inside of a home in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday night.

Chicago police said a 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting inside of a home in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday night.

Chicago police said a 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting inside of a home in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday night.

Chicago police said a 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting inside of a home in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting inside of a home in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 10:08 p.m. in the 4500-block of South Drexel Boulevard.

Police said the boy was inside a home, when someone shot him at about 10:08 p.m. The shooting appears to have happened in a gated apartment complex in the 4500-block of South Drexel Boulevard.

Police said someone produced a handgun and shot the boy in the chest, abdomen and arm before fleeing the scene.

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024

The boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Police said they know who shot the boy, but no one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

