CCL holder shoots 3 men in attack outside his Belmont Cragin home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A concealed carry license holder shot three people outside his home in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood late Friday night, Chicago police said.

This happened at around 11:23 p.m. in the 4700 blk. of W. Wrightwood, police said.

The 43-year-old male victim was arguing with three known men when police said the men attacked him.

According to police, the victim pulled out a handgun and fired it, striking all three suspects.

A 29-year-old man sustained five gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

A 55-year-old man was shot in the neck and is in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital.

Police said the victim sustained blunt force trauma to the head and body and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The victim's gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.