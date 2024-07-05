16-year-old girl shot, critically injured in North Lawndale: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot and critically injured on Chicago's West Side early Friday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD responded to a residential complex in the 1200-block of South Central Park Avenue in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood about 1:40 a.m., and found the girl had been shot in the head, police said.

She was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital, where she is listed in critical condition, police said.

There is no one in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Just five minutes after the girl was shot, six people were shot in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood, including a 15-year-old boy.

