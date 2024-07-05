6 injured in South Austin shootout, including teen, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were injured in a shootout on Chicago's West Side early Friday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 1:45 a.m. in the 100-block of South Menard Avenue in South Austin, and found multiple victims.

They were injured when two people began shooting at each other, police said.

The alleged shooters fled the scene. No one is in custody.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital in good condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg, and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in good condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the hip, and was taken to Loyola hospital in good condition.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back, and was taken to Stroger hospital in good condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm, and was taken to Mt. Sinai in fair condition.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back, and was taken to Stroger in good condition.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shootout.

Just over an hour before the West Side shooting, eight people were wounded in a shootout in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

