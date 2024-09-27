CTA bus window shot out on South Side: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The window of a CTA bus was shot out on Chicago's South Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The bus was operating in the 100-block of West 95th Street in the city's Princeton Park neighborhood just before 9:45 p.m., when someone fired shots in the area, causing a back window of the bus to shatter, police said.

There were six passengers on the bus at the time, who were able to get off and continue to their destinations, CPD said.

No one was injured. The bus driver was taken to a local hospital for observation, police said.

No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

