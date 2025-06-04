Emergency assistance center opens after 7 teenagers shot near St. Sabina Church

Chicago police opened an emergency assistance center Wednesday at St. Sabina Church days after 7 teenage victims were shot nearby in Auburn Gresham.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven young people were hit by gunfire over the weekend near St. Sabina Church, in the heart of a community that has railed against Chicago's gun violence for years. Four days later, the trauma was still fresh for many people.

There is a new effort to help people who may be going through a crisis. An emergency assistance center opened Thursday at the church on West 78th Place in Auburn Gresham.

Since the mass shooting, there's been a focus on action in the community. There's a take-back-the-block event planned there for Friday evening, there was a police roll call there on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, people impacted by the shooting were offered resources.

An emergency assistance center hosted by Chicago police opened at 4 p.m. Wednesday at St. Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham, where community members could find help with counseling and youth services, crime victim compensation applications, and other resources. This center was open until 7 p.m.

The services are being offered days after seven teenagers, ages 17 to 19, were wounded in a weekend shooting steps from St. Sabina.

People need to understand that mass shootings, shooting across at folks, is not acceptable, so this is an example of a community coming together to support people who are victims of that. Garien Gatewood, Deputy Mayor of Public Safety

Police said offenders in a dark-colored Jeep SUV opened fire as hundreds of young people were gathered outside a house for a post-prom party near 78th and Throop a little before 2 a.m. Saturday morning. All seven victims are expected to survive.

No one is in custody for the shooting, and St. Sabina's father Michael Pfleger is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case.

"Parents... where's your child at one or two o'clock in the morning?" 17th Ward Ald. David Moore said. "You shouldn't have a hundred kids out at two o'clock in the morning and the parents not know where they are."

Officials said this emergency assistance center at St. Sabina is not just for those impacted by the shooting over the weekend. Anyone who's been touched by violence is welcome.

"We saw a pretty tragic incident here just a few days ago, and this is how we need to continue to respond," said Garien Gatewood, Deputy Mayor of Public Safety. "People need to understand that mass shootings, shooting across at folks, is not acceptable, so this is an example of a community coming together to support people who are victims of that."

The shooting comes as violent crime is declining in Chicago.

The ABC7 Safety Tracker shows, compared to the yearly average of the past three years, murders in the past 12 months are down more than 16%, the number of shooting victims are down nearly 20% and overall violent crime, which includes batteries, assaults, and robberies, is down 8.5%.

