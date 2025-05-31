7 shot in drive-by shooting near St. Sabina Church, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple people were shot near Chicago's St. Sabina Church on Saturday, according to Chicago police.
Police said the shooting happened at about 1:55 a.m. near the corner of 78th and Throop; directly across the street from the St. Sabina school, which is connected to the church.
CPD was at the scene trying to disperse a large gathering when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone started shooting into the crowd.
The suspect vehicle immediately fled the scene. Police did not provide a description of the vehicle.
Seven people were shot, three of which are teenagers.
An 18-year-old was shot in the leg and chest, police said. At last check he was in serious condition at an area hospital.
Three 17-year-old boys were shot in the arms and legs. Police said all teens were expected to be OK.
A man, 18, was shot in the leg; a19-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm; and an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and buttocks. Police said they are expected to be OK.
Chicago police cleared the scene just before 5:30 a.m.
ABC7 learned the gathered was allegedly a prom afterparty.
The gathering was not related to the church.
St. Sabina's Father Michael Pfleger has been an anti-violence activist for decades in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
He was at the scene throughout the morning; however he told ABC7 he was too angry to talk about what happened.
This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.
