Family demands justice 1 year after 20-year-old woman killed in Brighton Park shooting

Amaris Trujillo's family demanded justice Friday, one year after the 20-year-old woman was shot and killed in a Chicago shooting in Brighton Park.

Amaris Trujillo's family demanded justice Friday, one year after the 20-year-old woman was shot and killed in a Chicago shooting in Brighton Park.

Amaris Trujillo's family demanded justice Friday, one year after the 20-year-old woman was shot and killed in a Chicago shooting in Brighton Park.

Amaris Trujillo's family demanded justice Friday, one year after the 20-year-old woman was shot and killed in a Chicago shooting in Brighton Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It has been one year since a young woman was shot and killed while she was riding in a car with her mother and boyfriend.

Chicago police still have not made any arrests in the murder of Amaris Trujillo. Her loved ones held a gathering Friday with a demand for justice.

Family and friends are began to gather Friday evening, not only in mourning, but also demanding answers exactly one year since the 20-year-old was shot and killed.

Family members told ABC7 Trujillo was in a car with her then-boyfriend, who was driving, and her mother, who was in the back seat, when the shooting happened.

The days have turned into to months... now a year... And it's even harder because we have no justice for her. Alma Castruita, Amaris Trujillo aunt

Police said the group was traveling down Rockwell near 43rd Street in Brighton Park when someone on foot opened fire at the car.

All three passengers were hit by gunfire, police said. Trujillo was the only one who died, and family members say she was not the intended target.

Exactly one year later, loved ones are still seeking justice and are frustrated that police have made no arrests.

"The days have turned into to months... now a year," the victim's aunt, Alma Castruita, said. "The pain is just as it was yesterday. And it's even harder because we have no justice for her."

Trujillo's mother said a balloon release is set for later Friday night at Promontory Point at the exact time her daughter died at the hospital.