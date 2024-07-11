Family IDs tow truck driver killed in Roseland shootout as father of 3: 'He was just doing his job'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family has identified the Chicago tow truck driver killed in a Far South Side shootout early Wednesday morning.

Dexter Johnson's mother is struggling to understand why he was killed on the job.

The 59-year-old was Sallie Johnson's only child.

Just a few weeks ago, he was on vacation at Niagara Falls.

But, on Wednesday morning, he was fatally shot in a shootout over a vehicle getting towed.

"I just lost it. I think I probably just screamed for an hour or more," Johnson said.

Johnson had lived with his mother in Auburn Gresham for over 40 years. He had been a tow truck driver for much of that time. It was a job he loved, despite the risks.

"He had a procedure. He told me many times. He just got back in the car. He called police. If it was dangerous, he got out of the way. He did not want confrontations with anybody. He would protect himself," his mother said.

Described as an avid motorcyclist who loved to travel, Johnson was also the father of three adult children and a grandfather. In two weeks, the family would be traveling to Arkansas for his grandmother's 102nd birthday.

"We've been expecting this big celebration. But now we have two celebrations. It's hard to deal with," his mother said.

Police responded to the 11300-block of South Lowe Avenue at about 2:29 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers found Johnson with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 45-year-old man was shot multiple times, and taken to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 45-year-old has not been identified.

Investigators said that there was an exchange of gunfire between the two men.

Video from the scene showed the tow truck was in the process of hooking a vehicle.

Those who live in the area were woken up by arguing and gunfire.

"The tow truck man was out here trying to do his job. He was getting him to not touch his car. After a few minutes, all I heard was gunshots," said a witness, who did not want to be identified.

The 45-year-old man owned the car, and had lived on the block for a long time.

He lived alone.

Neighbors said the vehicle had been booted the night before.

"I heard a warning shot. Then I heard like two shots. Then I heard like four shots after that. He was just doing his job. That's all I can say is he was just doing his job," the witness said.

Some of the tow truck driver's colleagues who showed up in the aftermath of the shooting said he was subcontracted by the city to tow the car.

"You're gone. My son is gone. The car, I guess, is gone. Two families are destroyed. It's going take a long time to get over. I don't think we ever will," Sallie Johnson said.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation would not confirm that because of the ongoing police investigation.

Chicago police also have not confirmed the circumstances surrounding the shootout.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

