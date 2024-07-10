WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Tow truck driver among 2 killed in Far South Side shootout, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 10, 2024 9:45AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people, including a tow-truck driver, were killed in a shootout on the Far South Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to the 11300-block of South Lowe Avenue at about 2:29 a.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Officers found a 59-year-old man operating a tow truck shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene and a 45-year-old man who was shot multiple times and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators said that there was an exchange of gunfire between the two men.

Further details were not immediately available. Area Two detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW