Tow truck driver among 2 killed in Far South Side shootout, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people, including a tow-truck driver, were killed in a shootout on the Far South Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to the 11300-block of South Lowe Avenue at about 2:29 a.m.

Officers found a 59-year-old man operating a tow truck shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene and a 45-year-old man who was shot multiple times and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators said that there was an exchange of gunfire between the two men.

Further details were not immediately available. Area Two detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood