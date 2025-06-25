24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
15-year-old boy shot, seriously injured on West Side: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 25, 2025 6:29PM
A Chicago shooting seriously injured a 15-year-old boy on West Fillmore Street in Lawndale Tuesday night, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on Chicago's West Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 3800-block of West Fillmore Street in the Lawndale neighborhood just before 11 p.m., when an unknown suspect began shooting at him, police said.

He was shot in the thigh, CPD said.

Chicago fire crews treated the boy, and took him to Stroger Hospital. He was in serious condition.

The suspect left the scene.

No one was in custody Wednesday, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

