Girl, 8, wounded in South Side shooting, Chicago police say

Chicago police said an eight-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting on the South Side Tuesday night.

Chicago police said an eight-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting on the South Side Tuesday night.

Chicago police said an eight-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting on the South Side Tuesday night.

Chicago police said an eight-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting on the South Side Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An eight-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting on the South Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 9:47 p.m. in the 3000-block of South State Street.

Police said the girl was in a vehicle with family members who were involved in a verbal altercation with people inside a white SUV.

A male suspect in the white SUV threatened to shoot the vehicle the victim was in and then fired two shots at the vehicle, police said.

The girl was shot in the left thigh and transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

