WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot, seriously injured while walking into West Side gas station: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 12:44PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 34-year-old man was seriously injured Monday night when he was shot while walking into a gas station on Chicago's West Side, Chicago police said.

The man was walking into a gas station just before 9:30 p.m. in the 3300-block of West Harrison Street in the city's Homan Square neighborhood, when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

He had been shot in the lower back, according to CPD.

SEE ALSO: Man killed, employee seriously injured in shooting at Little Village restaurant: Chicago police

Chicago fire crews treated him on the scene, and he was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW