Man shot, seriously injured while walking into West Side gas station: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 34-year-old man was seriously injured Monday night when he was shot while walking into a gas station on Chicago's West Side, Chicago police said.

The man was walking into a gas station just before 9:30 p.m. in the 3300-block of West Harrison Street in the city's Homan Square neighborhood, when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.

He had been shot in the lower back, according to CPD.

Chicago fire crews treated him on the scene, and he was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

