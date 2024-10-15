Man killed, employee seriously injured in shooting at Little Village restaurant: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting killed a man and seriously injured an employee at a Little Village restaurant on West 26th Street Monday night, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting in a Southwest Side restaurant left one person dead and an employee seriously injured Monday night, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said a 30-year-old man was trying to enter a Little Village restaurant in the 4100-block of West 26th Street about 11:35 p.m., when two male suspects shot at him, hitting him multiple times in the head, police said.

The suspects left the scene. CPD did not immediately provide any additional information about them or a possible motive.

Chicago fire crews treated the man on the scene, but he was pronounced dead, CPD said.

He was not immediately identified.

The gunshots went through the restaurant's glass, also hitting a 27-year-old woman working there, CPD said.

The woman was also treated by CFD, and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she is listed in serious condition.

There was a heavy police presence in front of Delicias Mexicanas Restaurant after the shooting. The restaurant appears to be a late-night option in the area.

No one is in custody Tuesday morning, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

