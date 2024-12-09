Indiana 14-year-old shot to death on South Side identified by medical examiner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy from Indiana who was shot to death on the city's South Side has been identified.

The shooting happened at about 5:53 p.m. in the 8800-block of South Houston Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to police.

A 14-year-old boy was dropped off at Trinity Hospital shortly after with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

The medical examiner identified the boy as Israel Maldonado of Whiting, Indiana.

Police said Maldonado was shot in the neck, chest, hand and twice to his back.

Nobody is in custody.

Chicago police are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood