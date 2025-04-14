Man killed in West Loop shootout identified by officials

A man was killed in a shootout Saturday on Peoria Street in West Loop, police said. CTA Blue Line trains were stopped nearby at the UIC-Halsted stop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man shot to death on the Near West Side over the weekend has been identified by officials.

The shooting happened around 6:04 p.m. on a pedestrian walking bridge near the vestibule of the CTA Blue Line platform in the 400-block of South Peoria Street at Van Buren, Chicago police said.

Two men, ages 24 and 61, were at the location and involved in a verbal argument that escalated into an exchange of gunfire, police said.

The older man was shot in the head during the shootout, CPD said. He died at the hospital.

He was later identified as John Flemister by the medical examiner.

The younger man is being questioned by police at Area 3, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

