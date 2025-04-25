Woman charged in deadly shooting of man near Lincoln Park home due in court

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Lincoln Park is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Police said it was neighbors banding together to help police that led to an arrest in the case.

Police arrested 25-year-old Josalyn Fowler. She is facing murder and attempted robbery charges and will face a judge later Friday.

Kevin Patel, a 28-year-old Philadelphia native, was shot and killed feet away from his Lincoln Park apartment last week along Lill Avenue.

His family remembering is remembering him as intelligent, kind, and caring,

A GoFundMe has been set by the family of Patel.

Fowler was arrested in her Thornton home.

Alderman Timothy Knudsen of the 43rd Ward says the arrest comes after the community rallied together and came forward with information and surveillance video.

"We were out knocking on doors on Lill where this happened the other day and people are rattled," Alderman Knudsen said. "People are also motivated. They are meeting their neighbors in a different way. They want to create a safer community and let each other know , 'Hey, we have each other's back.'"

Police said a second person-of-interest was brought in for questioning in this case, but at this time no charges have been filed against that person

