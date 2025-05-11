Chicago police officer shoots person who allegedly pointed gun at them in Galewood: CPD

A Galewood shooting involving the Chicago Police Department left one person injured near North Austin Avenue and West Cortland Street Saturday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer shot a person who allegedly pointed a gun at them on the city's Northwest Side on Saturday evening.

CPD said officers were called to break up a large crowd near Austin and Cortland in the Galewood neighborhood just after 10:30 p.m.

Police said one person ran from the scene and allegedly pointed a gun at officers.

Police chased that person, a male of an unknown age, and one officer fired shots, hitting him in the leg and hand. At last check, he was in fair condition at Loyola Hospital.

The officer involved was also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

CPD's Investigative Response Team and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are investigating.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

