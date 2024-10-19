Victim was hit in leg, police say

Man, 20, hit by gunfire inside kitchen in West Humboldt Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 20-year-old man was shot late Friday night while standing in the kitchen of a home in the city's West Humboldt Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Officers were called to the home in the 1400 blk. of North Keeler at 11:59 p.m, said police.

The shots were fired from the alley, said police.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg in good condition.

There is no one in custody.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.

