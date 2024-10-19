24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man, 20, hit by gunfire inside kitchen in West Humboldt Park, Chicago police say

Victim was hit in leg, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, October 19, 2024 2:46PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 20-year-old man was shot late Friday night while standing in the kitchen of a home in the city's West Humboldt Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Officers were called to the home in the 1400 blk. of North Keeler at 11:59 p.m, said police.

The shots were fired from the alley, said police.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg in good condition.

There is no one in custody.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.

