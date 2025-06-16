24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man, 51, killed in West Pullman shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 16, 2025 12:37PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 51-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 5:37 a.m. in the 11500-block of South Prairie Avenue.

Police said the victim was standing near the sidewalk when two sedans approached.

Suspects inside the cars took out guns and shot the victim, who was shut multiple times, police said.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Tiw detectives are investigating.

