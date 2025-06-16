Man, 51, killed in West Pullman shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 51-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 5:37 a.m. in the 11500-block of South Prairie Avenue.

Police said the victim was standing near the sidewalk when two sedans approached.

Suspects inside the cars took out guns and shot the victim, who was shut multiple times, police said.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Tiw detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

