Man, 77, killed in South Side shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 77-year-old man was killed in a shooting on the South Side Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 3:12 a.m. in the 10900-block of South Edbrooke Avenue.

Officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots and were then dispatched to a report of a person shot, police said.

After arriving on the scene, police said officers discovered a 77-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

