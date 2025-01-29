Man, 80, shot to death while sitting in car in Brainerd, Chicago police say

The shooting happened at about 10:03 a.m. in the 1400-block of West 90th Street, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death on Wednesday morning on the city's South Side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 10:03 a.m. in the 1400-block of West 90th Street in the Brainerd neighborhood, police said.

The victim, an 80-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when he was approached by an unknown vehicle.

Someone then started shooting at the man.

The 80-year-old was shot in the head and back.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Nobody is in custody. CPD Area Two detectives are investigating.