Man, 80, shot to death while sitting in car in Brainerd, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death on Wednesday morning on the city's South Side, police said.
The shooting happened at about 10:03 a.m. in the 1400-block of West 90th Street in the Brainerd neighborhood, police said.
The victim, an 80-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when he was approached by an unknown vehicle.
Someone then started shooting at the man.
The 80-year-old was shot in the head and back.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died.
Nobody is in custody. CPD Area Two detectives are investigating.