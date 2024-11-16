Man killed, 2 others injured in Garfield Ridge shooting, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were shot, one fatally, Friday evening on the city's Southwest Side.

The shooting happened near 7000 West Archer Avenue, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. Two men were taken to hospitals, but their conditions were unknown.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

ABC7 has reached out to Chicago police for more information.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

