Man killed, woman injured in drive-by shooting on Near South Side: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side drive-by shooting left a man dead and a woman injured Saturday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Near South Side neighborhood's 100-block of East 21st Street just before 11:15 p.m.

A 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were walking on the sidewalk when a white SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.

Police said the man, shot multiple times in his body, was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman, shot in her leg, was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

