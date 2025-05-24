Man shot to death inside West Englewood business, suspect also shot, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death Friday inside of a business on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 4:24 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue in West Englewood, Chicago police said.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was inside a business at the location when he was in an altercation with two offenders, police said.

One of the offenders, a 38-year-old man, pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times in his torso and head, CPD said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not yet known.

The alleged shooter was also shot in his hand, police said. He was taken to a hospital in good condition, where he remains in custody.

The second offender fled the scene on foot and is not in custody, police said.

No further information was immediately available as Chicago police continue to investigate.

