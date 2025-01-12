Man shot to death in South Chicago house, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 4:15 p.m. in a South Chicago house on Muskegon and 86th Street on Saturday, police said.

Police said a man, 51, was inside the house when an argument began with a known woman.

The woman then produced a handgun and shot the man in the head.

He was rushed to U of C Hospital where he died.

The woman was taken to a different hospital and is in police custody.

Chicago police is investigating.

If you need help or know someone in need of help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for confidential support 24/7/365. The number is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). You can also text the word "START" to 88788.