Man killed in Rogers Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death on the city's North Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1600-block of Howard Street in the Rogers Park neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting and found a 38-year-old man on the ground.

The victim had a gunshot wound to the back of the head. He died at the scene.

The man's identity was not immediately available.

No one in custody. CPD Area Three Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

Howard was closed between Marshfield and Paulina as officers continued their investigation.

CTA rerouted the southbound #147 Outer DuSable Lake Shore Drive express buses as a result of the closure.

