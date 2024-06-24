Investigators searching for 2nd suspect in murder of retired Chicago Police Officer Larry Neuman

16-year-old boy charged in shooting death of retired Chicago police officer, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the murder of a retired Chicago police officer, CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said during a press conference on Monday night.

The teen boy is facing first-degree murder charges, Snelling said, and investigators are still searching for a second suspect.

CPD Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti said retired Chicago Police Officer Larry Neuman, 73, was outside his West Garfield Park home, paying a worker who was cutting his grass, on Thursday afternoon when he saw two people with guns approach.

Neuman, seeing that the two offenders were armed, heroically pushed the worker out of the way, Ursitti said. Neuman then took his own firearm out of his waistband, and that's when the two suspects fired, striking him.

Neuman was able to fire at the suspects, who then fled on foot, Ursitti said.

It all unfolded around 1:27 p.m. in the 4300-block of West Monroe Street.

Ursitti said after police released surveillance video of the suspects on Saturday, investigators were able to identify the now-charged 16-year-old through anonymous tips and an officer who recognized him from a previous encounter in May, in which the teen was wearing the same clothes.

Ursitti said the 16-year-old turned himself in to the Area Four police station at Harrison and Kedzie on Sunday evening. He is being charged as an adult.

Investigators are still looking for the second person allegedly involved in the shooting, and $75,000 total in rewards are being offered for information in Neuman's death.

The rewards are being offered by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, ATF Chicago and FBI Chicago.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDTip.com or by calling crime stoppers at 1-800-535-STOP.

Neuman's funeral services have also been announced.

Visitation for Neuman will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church, 4106 W. Monroe St., where Neuman was a member for 30 years as well as a pastor. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael.

