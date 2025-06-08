Man shot, killed inside vehicle in South Shore, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young boy was found uninjured inside a vehicle where a man was shot to death on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The gunshot victim, a 35-year-old man, was found by officers "slumped over the wheel" around 6:23 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 79th Street in South Shore, police said.

He had a gunshot wound to his right arm. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, CPD said.

A 4-year-old boy was also inside the vehicle when the victim was found, but the boy was not hurt, police said.

There was no information about an offender, police said.

No further information was immediately available as Chicago police investigate.

