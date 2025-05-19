Man killed in Mayfair shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 24-year-old man was shot and killed after a fight in the Mayfair neighborhood on the Northwest Side Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The incident took place at about 10:13 p.m. in the 4500-block of North Kennicott Avenue.

Police said the victim was involved in a physical altercation before being shot in the back. The man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two suspects fled on foot and are not in custody, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.

