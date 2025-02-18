Man shot outside Cicero Blue Line station on West Side, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old man was shot outside a West Side CTA Blue Line station Tuesday morning, sources say.

The man was shot near the Cicero Blue Line station, which is over the Eisenhower Expressway, the sources said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment, but his condition was not immediately known.

Blue Line trains are not stopping at Cicero due to police activity.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 11:30 a.m. There were a number of squad cars on the scene. Crime scene tape could also be seen.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

