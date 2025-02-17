Suspects in custody after police chase wanted vehicle from Sauk Village to Matteson: ISP

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- Suspects are in custody after police chased a wanted vehicle through the south suburbs on Monday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.
ISP said troopers helped Chicago and Sauk Village police officers pursue a vehicle, wanted in connection with an armed robbery, near Illinois 394 and Route 30 around 1:45 p.m.
The chase continued through the south suburbs before ending near Vollmer Road and Central Avenue in Matteson, ISP said.
The suspects then fled on foot but were taken into custody a short time later.
ISP said all of the suspects are in custody, and no injuries were reported.
Authorities did not immediately provide further information.