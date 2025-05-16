Man shot near Wrigley Field, person of interest in custody, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot Thursday on West Waveland Avenue near Wrigley Field

The shooting happened around 6:56 p.m. in the 900 block of West Waveland Avenue, which is near the Murphy's Bleachers bar, Chicago police said.

A 26-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown offender shot him in the arm, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in good condition.

A firearm was found at the scene of the shooting and a person of interest is in custody, CPD said.

Videos posted to social media showed police activity near the CTA Red Line nearby.

No further information was immediately available as Chicago police continue to investigate.

