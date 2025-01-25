Newborn baby dies week after pregnant mother killed in NW Side shooting, officials say

Chicago police said a 35-year-old woman was killed in a Northwest Side shooting Thursday morning.

Chicago police said a 35-year-old woman was killed in a Northwest Side shooting Thursday morning.

Chicago police said a 35-year-old woman was killed in a Northwest Side shooting Thursday morning.

Chicago police said a 35-year-old woman was killed in a Northwest Side shooting Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A baby boy has died a week after his mother was shot and killed on the city's Northwest Side.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The shooting happened about 4:50 a.m. January 16 at a home in the 5800 block of West Newport Avenue in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood, police said.

Prosecutors said Robert Pasco was sleeping with a gun under his pillow when his girlfriend grabbed it. According to investigators, he woke up, took the gun and shot her.

The victim, 35-year-old Edith Castrejon, was six months pregnant. She died of her injuries.

Her baby survived for several days. He died Thursday night, officials said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has also ruled his death a homicide.

Area Five detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and spoke to a person of interest, Chicago police said last week.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

