Man charged after allegedly pointing gun at police officers in South Shore, leading to shots fired

Chicago police officers fired shots at a suspect during a foot chase on Jeffery Boulevard in the South Shore Monday night, police said.

Chicago police officers fired shots at a suspect during a foot chase on Jeffery Boulevard in the South Shore Monday night, police said.

Chicago police officers fired shots at a suspect during a foot chase on Jeffery Boulevard in the South Shore Monday night, police said.

Chicago police officers fired shots at a suspect during a foot chase on Jeffery Boulevard in the South Shore Monday night, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 31-year-old Chicago man has been charged after allegedly pointing a gun at Chicago police officers earlier this week, causing some to shoot at him, CPD said Wednesday.

Rakim Kendall has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a firearm owners identification card and possession of more than 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, police said.

Kendall was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Monday in the 7100-block of South Cyril Avenue, after being identified as the suspect who, just 30 minutes earlier, pointed a gun at CPD officers, police said.

The officers were responding to a call of a person with a gun in the 7100-block of South Jeffery Boulevard in the city's South Shore neighborhood.

The officers shot at Kendall, but no one was seriously injured during a foot chase that ensued, CPD said.

Both Kendall and the officers were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

A gun was recovered, police said.

The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability also responded to the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 312-746-3609.

Kendall is due in court Wednesday.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood