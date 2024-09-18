WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man charged after allegedly pointing gun at police officers in South Shore, leading to shots fired

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, September 18, 2024 4:51PM
Officers fire at suspect in South Shore: CPD
Chicago police officers fired shots at a suspect during a foot chase on Jeffery Boulevard in the South Shore Monday night, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 31-year-old Chicago man has been charged after allegedly pointing a gun at Chicago police officers earlier this week, causing some to shoot at him, CPD said Wednesday.

Rakim Kendall has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a firearm owners identification card and possession of more than 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Kendall was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Monday in the 7100-block of South Cyril Avenue, after being identified as the suspect who, just 30 minutes earlier, pointed a gun at CPD officers, police said.

The officers were responding to a call of a person with a gun in the 7100-block of South Jeffery Boulevard in the city's South Shore neighborhood.

The officers shot at Kendall, but no one was seriously injured during a foot chase that ensued, CPD said.

Both Kendall and the officers were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

A gun was recovered, police said.

The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability also responded to the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 312-746-3609.

Kendall is due in court Wednesday.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW