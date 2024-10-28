Man charged after shooting Jewish man, firing at Chicago police, paramedics in West Ridge: CPD, ald.

A suspect was wounded in an officer-involved shooting Saturday in West Ridge after firing shots at Chicago police and paramedics, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged after allegedly shooting a 39-year-old Jewish man and firing at first responders over the weekend on the North Side, police and an alderman said.

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer or firefighter and aggravated battery, Chicago police said Monday.

Abdallahi was arrested at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 6800-block of North Washtenaw Avenue, police said.

He was identified as the suspect who, less than 30 minutes earlier, shot a 39-year-old Jewish man in the 2600-block of West Farwell Avenue in West Ridge, police said.

Police previously said the man was walking in the area, and Abdallahi approached from behind, before shooting him in the shoulder.

The man has been treated and released.

Abdallahi then ran away. He later emerged from an alley and shot at police, police said.

Abdallahi shot at responding officers and paramedics multiple times from various locations over about two minutes, according to CPD.

Police shot Abdallahi multiple times. He was critically injured, and taken to a local hospital.

No first responders were wounded.

A weapon was recovered on the scene, police said.

Debra L. Silverstein, alderman for the 50th Ward, said in a letter to residents that the man shot is Jewish, and had been walking to synagogue on Shabbat.

"Notably, and despite evidence that seems to suggest an antisemitic motive for the shooting, authorities did not file hate crime charges," Silverstein said. "I am very disappointed by this turn of events and strongly encourage the Cook County State's Attorney Office to prosecute the offender to the full extent of the law."

Silverstein said police told her they are continuing to gather evidence, and more charges could be added.

She said CPD takes the incident seriously.

On Sunday, there was a meeting among Jewish Rabbinic and communal leaders and Superintendent Larry Snelling and his police leadership team to discuss the shooting.

"The police share our disgust at a Jewish man being the victim of violence over the Jewish holidays," Silverstein said. "They are dedicated to committing the resources necessary to keep our community safe and they ask for the public's help in providing any information or footage that could aid in the investigation. The safety of our community is my greatest priority. As always, I will continue to work closely with Superintendent Snelling and local enforcement to make sure all the residents of the 50th Ward are safe and protected."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the police shooting.

CPD initially said Abdallahi was 23.

He is due in court Tuesday.

