Hearing to be held for suspect charged in shooting of Jewish man in West Rogers Park

A hearing will be held Tuesday for Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, who is charged in the shooting a Jewish man in West Rogers Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A court hearing is expected for a suspect charged in a shooting on West Rogers Park over the weekend.

It's unclear if the suspect will be in court or appear virtually as he might still be in the hospital.

The FBI confirms they are now involved in the investigation.

Chicago police announced 14 felony charges against Sidi Mohammed Abdullahi, who police said shot a Jewish man walking into a synagogue Saturday morning.

The 39-year-old man was wearing a kippa, a traditional Jewish head covering, when police say Abdullahi shot him without saying a word.

"And then, the perpetrator was going to shoot him on the ground, but his gun jammed. And a neighbor of ours, who had happened to be out there, had yelled, and he started running toward my neighbor, and my neighbor ended up bringing him into the house," neighbor Eli Lawrence said.

The man has been treated and released.

The 22-year-old suspect then also fired at arriving first responders and was shot multiple times by police.

Now, there are questions over whether the victim was targeted because of his faith.

There's a push for hate crime charges, but police say the investigation into a motive is still ongoing.

The Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish organizations are expected to speak about the shooting Monday.

