VIDEO: Teen with special needs runs for cover in Auburn Gresham shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young man with special needs was grazed by gunfire in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The shooting took place at about 7:28 a.m. in the 7800-block of South Carpenter Street.

Neighbors said the victim, an 18-year-old boy, was waiting for a ride to school when someone driving down the street started shooting.

Surveillance video of the victim running for cover as the bullets start flying.

Chicago police said he suffered a graze wound to the leg and was transported to Little Company of Mary, where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

