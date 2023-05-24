A retired Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting while trying to stop the carjacking of his neighbor in Austin Wednesday morning.

Retired Chicago police officer, 78, shot while try to stop carjacking of neighbor on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A retired Chicago police officer was shot while intervening during a carjacking in the Austin neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said.

At about 1:45 a.m. in the 300-block of North Mayfield Avenue, police said the 78-year-old retired officer saw his neighbor getting in carjacked. He attempted to help, but the suspect began shooting at him and took off in the victim's Jeep, police said.

The suspect then crashed the Jeep into a parked car in the 600-block of North Waller Avenue and fled the scene, police said.

The retired officer was grazed in the left thumb by a bullet and was taken to the hospital in good condition, police said. The 52-year-old neighbor was not injured.

A neighbor who lives nearby who did not want to be identified said he heard the shots and was worried for his business and his work vehicle.

"I got a 24-hour business and I was up," he said. "I heard shots around 1:45 a.m., about seven to eight shots rapidly. I tried to run out to see what it was, but it was too late."

Police said a weapon was recovered and no one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

