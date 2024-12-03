24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
15-year-old boy found shot to death in Englewood, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, December 3, 2024 7:16PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager was found shot to death on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened on Tuesday at about 11:33 a.m. in the 6700 block of S Parnell Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A 15-year-old boy was found unresponsive inside a house with a gunshot wound to the head.

Chicago police said the boy died at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

CPD Area One detectives are investigating.

