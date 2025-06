Teen, 17, critically hurt after shooting near 31st St. Beach, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager was injured after a shooting near Chicago's 31st Street Beach, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday as an altercation erupted between multiple people, according to police.

A 17-year-old boy was shot once in the abdomen. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Chicago police said nobody is in custody.

CPD Area One detectives are investigating.

