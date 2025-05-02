Teen shoots, critically injures man who was threatening woman with knife at Bronzeville home: CPD

There was a Chicago shooting Friday. A teen shot a man who was threatening a woman with a knife at a Bronzeville home on Drexel Boulevard, police say.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 14-year-old boy shot and critically injured a 33-year-old man, who was threatening a 33-year-old woman with a knife during a domestic incident in Bronzeville Thursday night.

CPD said the incident took place just after 11 p.m. at a home in the 4800-block of South Drexel Boulevard in Bronzeville.

Police said the woman was involved in a domestic disturbance with the man, before the man threatened her with a knife. CPD said that was when the teen pulled out a gun, and shot the man in the shoulder.

Chicago fire crews treated the man, and took him to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

CPD is speaking with a person of interest, and Area One detectives are investigating.

You can contact the Illinois domestic violence hotline at 1-877-863-6338 click here for more information.