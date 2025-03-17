24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Teen killed in Lawndale shooting, Chicago police say

ByLissette Nuñez WLS logo
Monday, March 17, 2025 9:41AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A male teenager was shot and killed in the Lawndale neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 2:10 a.m. in the 1500-block of South Kildare Avenue.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Officers were on patrol when they found the boy unresponsive and he was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities have not released the identity of the boy.

Area Four detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW