Teen killed in Lawndale shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A male teenager was shot and killed in the Lawndale neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 2:10 a.m. in the 1500-block of South Kildare Avenue.

Officers were on patrol when they found the boy unresponsive and he was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities have not released the identity of the boy.

Area Four detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

