Man shot to death overnight in Gresham identified by authorities

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, October 6, 2024 11:40AM
Man killed in Gresham shooting, police say
A man was shot to death near 79th Street and Ashland on Saturday night, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed on the city's South Side on Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 10:58 p.m. in the 7900-block of Ashland, according to Chicago police.

Police said a man, 26, was in an empty lot when someone started shooting in the Gresham neighborhood.

The man was shot twice and was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

He has since been identified as Timothy Fulton by the medical examiner.

No one is in custody. Chicago police are investigating.

