Man found shot to death on Far South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death on the city's Far South Side on Friday night, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 13200-block of South Langley Avenue around 9:40 p.m.

Responding officers found a 43-year-old man, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, on the ground outside, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Prince Johnson.

There is no one in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

