WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Person injured in Near North Side shooting: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 2, 2024 10:35PM
Person shot on Near North Side: CPD
One person was injured in a Near North Side shooting in Chicago near East Chicago and North Wabash avenues, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured in a Friday evening shooting in Chicago's Near North Side neighborhood, police said.

Police said the shooting happened near East Chicago and North Wabash avenues.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

One person was injured in the shooting, police said. Their condition was not immediately clear.

Police were on the scene investigating.

Authorities did not immediately say what led up to the shooting or whether anyone is in custody.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW