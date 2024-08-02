Person injured in Near North Side shooting: Chicago police

One person was injured in a Near North Side shooting in Chicago near East Chicago and North Wabash avenues, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured in a Friday evening shooting in Chicago's Near North Side neighborhood, police said.

Police said the shooting happened near East Chicago and North Wabash avenues.

One person was injured in the shooting, police said. Their condition was not immediately clear.

Police were on the scene investigating.

Authorities did not immediately say what led up to the shooting or whether anyone is in custody.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

