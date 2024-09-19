WATCH LIVE

Woman dies after being shot 4 times in head by teen in South Shore, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, September 19, 2024 10:48PM
Chicago police said a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in South Shore Thursday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is dead after being shot by a teen in the city's South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said at about 3:55 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Cornell, a 43-year-old woman was in a home when a 17-year-old boy approached her, pulled out a gun and shot her multiple times,

He then fled the scene.

Police said the woman was shot four times in the head and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where she later died.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.

