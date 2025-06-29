24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Loop businesses damaged in Chicago shooting, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 29, 2025 2:58PM
The shooting happened at about 3:57 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Wabash Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hotel in Chicago's Loop was damaged by gunfire on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at about 3:57 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Wabash Avenue, police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired; no injuries were reported.

Police said two businesses and a vehicle were damaged in the shooting.

ABC7's cameras captured what was left of shot up windows at Travelodge hotel and the Thai Spoon and Sushi restaurant.

Nobody is in custody.

