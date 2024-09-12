Vigil held for transgender woman shot to death on West Side over weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vigil was held Wednesday night in honor of a transgender woman who was killed on Chicago's West Side this past weekend.

The victim, who was known as "Redd" or "Barbie," was shot to death Sunday in the 4500-block of West Monroe Street.

Another person was also shot and critically hurt.

Wednesday night Redd's friends gathered for a balloon release at the headquarters for Taskforce Prevention and Community Services, a group she was involved with.

No one is currently in custody for the shooting.

