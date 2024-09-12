WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Vigil held for transgender woman shot to death on West Side over weekend

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, September 12, 2024 3:38AM
Transgender woman shot to death on West Side over weekend
A vigil was held Wednesday night in honor of a transgender woman who was killed on Chicago's West Side this past weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vigil was held Wednesday night in honor of a transgender woman who was killed on Chicago's West Side this past weekend.

The victim, who was known as "Redd" or "Barbie," was shot to death Sunday in the 4500-block of West Monroe Street.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Another person was also shot and critically hurt.

Wednesday night Redd's friends gathered for a balloon release at the headquarters for Taskforce Prevention and Community Services, a group she was involved with.

No one is currently in custody for the shooting.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW